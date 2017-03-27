In case you missed it...

A story posted Saturday about traffic nightmares in Thurston County quickly raced up the charts to place in the top 5 stories from last week.
1. Thurston County murder suspect posts $2.5 million bail: A 20-year-old man charged with killing a man and dumping his body in a river in southwest Washington has been released from jail after posting $2.5 million bail.
2. Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday night on East Bay Drive: Christopher Ellis, 25, of Tumwater was identified Monday as the man who died Friday night after he crashed into a median on East Bay Drive in Olympia, according to the Thurston County Coroner.
4. Top traffic nightmares in Thurston County range from merging madness to roundabouts: The most passionate complaints focused on the merging problems on southbound U.S. Highway 101 in the Steamboat Island area, the traffic congestion in the Hawks Prairie area, and the roundabouts scattered across the county.
5. Restaurant inspections for March 22: “Tater tots and french fries were thawing on counter. This is not an approved method for thawing.”
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
