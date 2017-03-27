U.S. 101 crash kills Raymond High School student

An 18-year-old woman died in a collision Sunday night on U.S. 101 near the Grays Harbor and Pacific county lines.
Washington State Patrol reports that a white Nissan pickup was traveling northbound about 8:40 p.m. March 26 and crossed the center line. The pickup collided head-on with a red Toyota Tercel in the southbound lane.
The driver of the Tercel died at the scene, located near milepost 68. She was identified as Jennyfer Hernandez-Sarich, 18, of Raymond. The state patrol reports she was not wearing a seat belt, although Grays Harbor Scanner reports that one of the first people who responded to the scene had removed her seat belt.
The pickup had two male occupants, a 32-year-old driver from South Bend and a 26-year-old passenger from Raymond. Both were transported to a local hospital with injuries.
The state patrol reports that no drugs or alcohol were involved with the pickup’s driver, a South Bend resident. The crash is under investigation and no charges have been announced.
Hernandez-Sarich was a senior at Raymond High School and participated on the wrestling team.
