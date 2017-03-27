Local

March 27, 2017 1:11 PM

Free shuttle service in downtown Olympia expands to Saturdays

By Andy Hobbs

Intercity Transit reports that its free Dash shuttle service in downtown Olympia will operate 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays starting April 1.

The free Saturday service runs through Sept. 2. Every 10 minutes, people can catch the shuttle at various points between the Capitol Campus and the Olympia Farmers Market at the northern terminus of Capitol Way. The bus stops are marked with the Dash logo and are located every couple of blocks.

The service already runs 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and is available every 15 minutes, but during the legislative session, the service runs every 12 minutes between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to Intercity Transit.

