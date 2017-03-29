What’s Happening for March 29

Wednesday
J.A. Jance: The author presents her thriller, “Man Overboard,” at 7:30 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Regional Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE, Olympia.
March 30
Stately Speakers Toastmasters: The club is celebrating its 10th anniversary during its regular meeting at noon in the Edna Lucille Goodrich Building, 7345 Linderson Way SW, Tumwater. Contact Doris Zahn at zahnhd@comcast.net.
Friday
Cupcake Cabaret: Fundraiser for the Briggs Community YMCA, 1530 Yelm Highway SE, Olympia, 360-753-6576. Classic rock ’n’ roll performed by tap and ballet dancers. 6- 8 p.m. $10.
April 6
Panorama Republicans: County Commissioner John Hutchings is the speaker for the 2 p.m. meeting in the auditorium of the Quinault Building, 1835 Circle Lane, Lacey. ron.ck722@gmail.com, 360-438-5641.
Olympia Farmers Market: The market opens Thursday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., from now until October. 700 N. Capitol Way, Olympia.
April 7
“Flow: For Love of Water”: Unity of Olympia hosts a free film that questions whether it is right for a company to own freshwater supplies and offers insights into recently developed technologies. 1335 Fern St., Olympia. 7 p.m. 360-943-5757.
April 8
Walk MS: Olympia: The event is part of a nationwide effort to raise more than $1 billion to fund research aimed at ending MS and fund programs and services for people living with the disease. Check-in 9 a.m.; walk begins 10 a.m. at Horizons Elementary School, 4601 67th Ave. SE. Registration: walkms.org, 855-372-1331 or fundraisingsupport@ nmss.org.
April 11
Into the North: Hear about the second book in local author Lindsay Schopfer’s steampunk fantasy series, “The Adventures of Keltin Moore.” The first book, “The Beast Hunter,” was published in 2014. Meet the author, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market St. 360-943-7790, TRL.org.
April 15
Big garage sale: Southwest Washington Fairgrounds and Expo Center, 2555 N. National Ave., Chehalis. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $2 for adults, free for ages 12 and younger, but must be accompanied by an adult. Early bird shoppers, 8 a.m. with $5 admission. 360-740-2655, bit.ly/1v7v9n7.
O Bee Credit Union Egg Dash:Offers kids 2-10 the opportunity to dash for candy and prizes hidden in 17,000 plastic eggs. Children ages 2-3 and kids needing special assistance will begin 11 a.m., with 4- to 5-year-olds, 6- to 7-year-olds and 8- to 10-year-olds to follow. Regional Athletic Complex, 8345 Steilacoom Road. SE, Lacey. 360-943-9937, mixx96.com.
April 20
Historic Sites of Thurston County: Dave Shipley will talk about the western half of the county. 11:30 a.m. at the Schmidt House. 330 Schmidt Place, Tumwater. olytumfoundation.org, 360-786-8117.
April 22
Eagle Scouts: The sixth annual banquet is at Pacific Lutheran University’s Anderson University Center, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. Registration opens and Eagle Scout photos will begin at 11 a.m. Banquet is noon-2 p.m. Registration required at bit.ly/2o79xXv.
