How Medicare covers physical therapy

3:51 Legislative pages experience lawmaking first hand with mock hearing Pause

1:14 Local students stage education funding support rally in Olympia

0:55 Quartet of senior pitchers to anchor Capital Cougars baseball

3:26 The insults being hurled at women in Washington

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

1:34 One-minute delay is South Sound's traffic blood-boiler

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys