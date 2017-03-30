What’s Happening for March 30

Thursday
Stately Speakers Toastmasters: The club is celebrating its 10th anniversary during its regular meeting at noon in the Edna Lucille Goodrich Building, 7345 Linderson Way SW, Tumwater. Contact Doris Zahn at zahnhd@comcast.net.
Friday
Cupcake Cabaret: Fundraiser for the Briggs Community YMCA. Classic rock ’n’ roll performed by tap and ballet dancers. 1530 Yelm Highway SE, Olympia. 6- 8 p.m. $10. 360-753-6576.
April 6
Panorama Republicans: County Commissioner John Hutchings is the speaker for the 2 p.m. meeting in the auditorium of the Quinault Building, 1835 Circle Lane, Lacey. ron.ck722@gmail.com or 360-438-5641.
Olympia Farmers Market: Thursdays-Sundays, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., from now until October. 700 N. Capitol Way, Olympia.
April 7
“Flow: For Love of Water”: Unity of Olympia hosts a free film that questions whether it is right for a company to own freshwater supplies and offers insights into new technologies. 1335 Fern St., Olympia. 7 p.m. 360-943-5757.
April 8
Walk MS: Olympia: Part of a nationwide effort to raise more than $1 billion to fund research aimed at ending MS, and also fund programs and services for people living with the disease. Check-in 9 a.m.; walk begins 10 a.m. Horizons Elementary School, 4601 67th Ave. SE. Registration: walkms.org, 855-372-1331 or fundraisingsupport@ nmss.org.
April 11
Into the North: Hear about the second book in local author Lindsay Schopfer’s steampunk fantasy series, “The Adventures of Keltin Moore.” Meet the author, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market St. 360-943-7790 or TRL.org.
April 15
Big garage sale: Southwest Washington Fairgrounds and Expo Center, 2555 N. National Ave., Chehalis. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $2 for adults, free for ages 12 and younger, but must be accompanied by an adult. Early bird shoppers, 8 a.m. with $5 admission. 360-740-2655 or bit.ly/1v7v9n7.
O Bee Credit Union Egg Dash:Kids 2-10 can dash for candy and prizes hidden in 17,000 plastic eggs. Children ages 2-3 and those needing special assistance will begin 11 a.m., with 4- to 5-year-olds, 6- to 7-year-olds and 8- to 10-year-olds to follow. Regional Athletic Complex, 8345 Steilacoom Road. SE, Lacey. 360-943-9937, mixx96.com.
April 20
Historic Sites of Thurston County: Dave Shipley will talk about the western half of the county. 11:30 a.m. at the Schmidt House. 330 Schmidt Place, Tumwater. olytumfoundation.org, 360-786-8117.
April 22
Eagle Scouts: The sixth annual banquet is at Pacific Lutheran University, Anderson University Center, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. Registration opens and Eagle Scout photos will begin at 11 a.m. Banquet is noon-2 p.m. Registration required at bit.ly/2o79xXv.
