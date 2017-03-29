Local

March 29, 2017 8:03 AM

Yum, this candy tastes like Thurston County

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

The Olympia Lacey Tumwater Visitor and Convention Bureau wants to know: What does Thurston County taste like?

The VCB and the two grannies that created Ice Chips have joined forces to create a candy that “represents the flavor of the region,” according to a news release.

They have narrowed the choices to three flavors and now want the public to vote on them.

Here are the choices: Apple fritter, Artesian rain (infused with mint) and Coffee rain.

Wanna say in how Thurston County should taste? Vote here. Voting is open until April 16.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Capital Food & Wine Festival 2017

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos