Fire damages second floor of residence in Thurston County

A single-family residence on the Nisqually reservation was damaged by fire Sunday, according to Lacey Fire District 3.
About 5 p.m. Sunday, the district was dispatched to Ba-Kwom Drive Southeast after a neighbor reported seeing flames on the second floor of the house, Battalion Chief Ryan Fox said Wednesday.
Nisqually police arrived first to find one person on the second-floor balcony, he said. Using a ladder found in the yard, that person was rescued, plus two other people were removed from the house, including their pets. One of those pets was a cat, Fox said.
Lacey fire extinguished the blaze and sent one person to Providence St. Peter Hospital for possible smoke inhalation, he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments