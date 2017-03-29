City accepts land donation along Olympia Woodland Trail

The Olympia City Council has agreed to accept a donation of 4.43 acres of land along the Olympia Woodland Trail.
The donation was approved Tuesday and concerns two undeveloped parcels located just east of the Eastside Street trailhead. One property is being donated by David Thysell and measures about 1.86 acres, while an adjacent property that measures 2.57 acres is being donated by Judith D. Morgan.
The city reports that these properties contain environmentally sensitive wetland and wooded habitat areas, and that encampments are common in the area. The donation will allow the city’s parks department to expand public access while enabling the city to better manage public safety, according to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee.
The two properties are located near several undeveloped parcels owned by Thurston County, which has indicated a willingness to transfer ownership to the city in exchange for about $28,000 in back taxes that are owed by the former owners, according to the committee.
The Olympia Woodland Trail starts at the intersection of Eastside Street and Wheeler Avenue and stretches 2.5 miles to the Chehalis-Western Trail. An ongoing challenge with managing the Olympia Woodland Trail is the proliferation of debris and homeless encampments.
The city’s parks department has identified the trail as one of its most “challenging” properties, along with the Olympia Center, Percival Landing, Yauger Park and the Artesian Commons. The parks typically attract a lot of users as well as unwanted behaviors and hazardous waste.
Comments