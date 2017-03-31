What’s Happening for March 31

1:39 DB Taylor Rapp discusses UW spring practices Pause

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

0:51 Timberline's Jaylen Taylor talks triple jump after setting meet record

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

1:24 Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan

2:33 UK Parliament on lockdown as authorities respond to incident on Westminster Bridge

1:14 Local students stage education funding support rally in Olympia

3:01 London Police confirm four dead in attack on Westminster

1:25 McAllister Springs pond gets a special delivery: 60,000 salmon