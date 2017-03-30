Local

5:40 AM

Centralia man accused of having meth lab on property

The Associated Press

CENTRALIA – A Centralia man has been charged with manufacturing methamphetamine after authorities say a woman he is suspected of assaulting alerted them to the location of his meth lab.

The Chronicle reports 47-year-old Justin Bonifield of Centralia appeared in court Wednesday on drug and domestic violence charges.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office had responded to a residence Monday to a report of an assault.

The 40-year-old victim told police Bonifield hit her in the head with a beer bottle during an argument. She also reported seeing Bonifield make methamphetamine in one of the outbuildings on the property.

Deputies then arrested the suspect after discovering what they called a “fully functional methamphetamine lab” with beakers and chemicals used to make the drug.

