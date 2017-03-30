Community invited to weigh in on North Thurston's goals

North Thurston Public Schools officials are working on a strategic plan, and are seeking public input as part of the process.
The district will host community forums at 5:30 p.m. April 11 and 12 at the John Gott Administrative Building, 305 College St. NE, Lacey. People are invited to attend and share their thoughts on the future direction and goals for the district.
To RSVP by call 360-412-4413 or email superintendent@nthurston.k12.wa.us.
The strategic plan is scheduled to be adopted by the North Thurston School Board in June.
