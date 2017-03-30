"The Ultimate Cheapskate" coming to Tumwater

Nationally acclaimed author Jeff Yeager, the self-proclaimed “Titan of Tightwads,” will share his strategies for spending less from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 15, at Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market St.
Yeager has created a lifestyle that allowed him to retire at age 46, and is author of several books including “How to Retire the Cheapskate Way: The Ultimate Cheapskate’s Guide to a Better, Earlier, Happier Retirement” and “1,001 Ways to Reuse Your Stuff So You… Don’t Throw That Away!” He has been on national TV news networks and interviewed by more than 500 radio stations.
“Living on less is a good thing to do,” Yeager wrote. “... It's about a quality of life you cannot buy, a sense of satisfaction you cannot fake, and an appreciation for others that gives life value. It's also about helping to save the planet and sharing with those in need. Living on less can be funny, but it’s not a joke.”
