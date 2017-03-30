Nurse disciplined for sexual relationship with adult family home client

The Washington Department of Health recently released a set of lists that named at least 74 health care professionals who were sanctioned with official actions in January and February. In Western Washington, actions were taken toward health care workers in Lewis, Thurston, Grays Harbor, Cowlitz and Pacific counties.
This is a sampling of the complete list provided by the Department of Health:
Lewis County
The Nursing Assistant Program entered an agreement with certified nursing assistant Teresa J. Slighte that limits her ability to practice for at least three years after she was found to have had a sexual relationship with an adult family home client under her care. The restrictions stipulate that she may not work in supported living, assisted living facilities, in-home services or adult family homes. She must also pay a $250 fine, complete continuing education and boundaries and write an essay about sexual misconduct.
The Veterinary Board withdrew charges against veterinarian Robert Rudolph Remund.
Thurston County
The secretary of health granted a conditional certified nursing assistant credential to Shantae Lyn Mallet and ordered her to comply with a substance abuse monitoring contract. In 2015 Mallet was convicted of telephone harassment, making a false statement to a public servant and minor in possession or consumption.
The Nursing Commision ended probation for licensed practical nurse Carolyn Rhaye Brown.
The Home Care Aide Program charged Carla Marie Johnson, a home care aide, with unprofessional conduct after she allegedly provided substandard care for a recovering alcoholic. The charges allege that Johnson had the client call to log her in as being at work when she wasn’t actually there and brought alcohol into the home to share with the client. The charges also state that Johnson borrowed $50 from the client and had the odor of alcohol on her breath during an interview with a Department of Health investigator.
The Osteopathic Board ended conditions on the credential of osteopathic physician David Evan Little.
The Midwifery Program entered an agreement with Rhonda Lee Grantham, a midwife in training, that prohibits her from applying for a midwife credential for at least five years. Grantham practiced with an expired license, provided substandard treatment to a patient and kept uneducated records.
Grays Harbor County
The secretary of health denied a home care aide credential to Debra Lyn Palmer. Earlier this year the Department of Social and Health Services disqualified Palmer from caring for vulnerable adults, juveniles and children, which precludes her from working as a certified home care aide.
Cowlitz County
Physician John. W. Hamill was denied by the Medical Commission in his request to modify an agreement that restricts his ability to prescribe medications.
The secretary of health ordered Susan Gingi-Martinez to cease and desist from practicing massage with no license and pay a $1,000 fine. Gangi-Martinez advertised massage services but had not license to do so.
The Nursing Commission agreed to reinstate the registered nurse credential of Daniel K. Stoneking, placed him on probation and ordered him to continue complying with a substance abuse monitoring program. His license was suspended in 2014 in relation to drug, alcohol and theft-related issues. Stoneking must also complete a refresher course and continuing education in ethics.
Pacific County
The Nursing Assistant Program charged certified nursing assistant Rickie Lyn Bond with unprofessional conduct. Last year Bond was convicted of third-degree assault in connection with an assault on her husband.
Information about health care providers is available on the DOH website at doh.wa.gov. Visitors to the webpage should click on the “How Do I” section for more information. The site includes detailed information about the license status of health care workers, including the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. The information is also available by calling 360-236-4700.
AMX-2017-03-28T23:59:00-04:00
Comments