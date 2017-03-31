Thurston County fire injures woman

One woman was injured Friday morning in a house fire just outside of Lacey.
Crews responded to the fire, located on the 7500 block of 14th Avenue NE, at about 4:40 a.m. Residents were able to get out of the house, but one woman’s hands were burned, said Battalion Chief Tim Hulse of Lacey Fire District 3.
She was transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital.
Firefighters extinguished the fire at about 4:55 a.m. Hulse said the fire likely started in the garage, but a cause hasn’t been identified.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
Comments