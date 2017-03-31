Local

March 31, 2017 9:22 AM

Olympia firefighters rescue man from muddy tidal flats

By Amelia Dickson

Olympia firefighters rescued a man from the tidal flats near Priest Point Park on Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded to a man stuck in the mud at about 3:20 p.m., according to the Olympia Fire Department. Firefighters reached the man by about 3:30 p.m. and pulled him out.

He was uninjured.

During the incident, the Olympia Firefighters union tweeted, “No matter what… We will be there.”

