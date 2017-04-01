Chehalis approves renovation of downtown restrooms

The Chehalis City Council awarded a contract at its Monday night meeting to renovate downtown public restrooms after the city received a $25,000 donation from the Chehalis Community Renaissance Team.
The discussion to demolish or renovate the restrooms has been going on for about a year between various partners.
“The Community Renaissance Team really wanted to see those restrooms open again,” City Manager Jill Anderson said.
The restrooms had been deemed unusable because they were vandalized frequently. The overhaul will make them less susceptible to damage, Anderson said.
The council accepted the donation from CCRT and awarded a bid to JP & KP Enterprises, Inc. in the amount of $28,362.56. The council authorized an additional 10 percent project budget contingency of $2,836, bringing the total project budget up to $31,198.56.
Rick Sahlin, the city’s public works director, said the bathrooms are tentatively set to be completed by late April or early May.
The bus stop located in the same building will be walled up and will become storage. Sahlin said Twin Transit has plans to move the bus stop nearby.
Olympia has also faced a shortage of public restrooms.
A 24-hour public restroom on the west side of Percival Landing will open this summer as part of an effort to increase restroom access in downtown Olympia.
The restroom is among four single-occupancy restrooms located in a small secluded structure behind the Oyster House restaurant. The restrooms were closed in 2014 because of drug-related behavior and litter.
However, the city has faced steady pressure to open more restrooms to reduce human waste in downtown alleys and storefronts.
The Centralia Chronicle contributed to this report.
