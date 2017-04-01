‘The Earth deserves a whole month’: Olympia rally calls for local environmental action

When it comes to saving the planet, one day is not enough.
About 75 people attended a rally Saturday at the State Capitol Campus to kick off Earth Month in Thurston County.
The campaign started last year when Olympia resident Dave Sederberg helped hang dozens of Earth flags throughout downtown Olympia. The flags have returned and can be seen along Capitol Way.
“The Earth deserves a whole month,” said Sederberg, who co-organized the rally and hopes to inspire participation beyond just one day. “We want to make it a whole month of heightened activity.”
The idea has been bolstered by Gov. Jay Inslee, who declared in a recent proclamation that April 2017 would be known as Earth Month to “unite those working in the interest of the planet, inspire participation, and build intergenerational action through local activism and global environmental consciousness.”
Olympia resident Dan Einstein takes environmental stewardship seriously. He formed the Olympia Coalition for Ecosystems Preservation, which has helped protect a colony of great blue herons and surrounding woodland habitat in west Olympia.
Einstein worries that the federal government’s sweeping cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency, for example, mean that local action is more important than ever. At Saturday’s rally, he encouraged attendees to do their part for the region by protecting Puget Sound and the local shoreline from further damage caused by human activity.
“Olympia must be an example to the rest of the state,” he said, noting that instead of a single month, the state needs an Earth Century. “There is a lot of work to do.”
The following activities are scheduled in Thurston County in honor of Earth Month:
▪ Throughout April: Hands on Children’s Museum is hosting a number of Earth Day-inspired events all month long including “Self-Guided Carbon Chain Necklaces” and “Nature Maker,” which involves plantable paper and nature sculptures. For information and schedules, visit www.hocm.org/cal/.
▪ April 12: Arbor Day in Washington is observed on the second day of April as a time to plant trees and celebrate trees as part of the community.
▪ April 15: Lacey Arbor Day seedling giveaway runs 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Huntamer Park, 618 Woodland Square Loop SE.
▪ April 19: Climate Solutions 19th annual Olympia reception runs 5-8 p.m. at the Heritage Room, 604 Water St. SW, Olympia. Guest speakers include Gov. Jay Inslee, State Rep. Jessyn Farrell (D-Seattle), State Rep. Beth Doglio (D-Olympia) and Congressman Denny Heck (D-District 10). To learn more about the reception, visit www.climatesolutions.org.
▪ April 22: Earth Day activities will be celebrated nationwide. The first Earth Day was celebrated April 22, 1970.
▪ April 22: March for Science begins at 11 a.m. at the Capitol steps and ends at Heritage Park in downtown Olympia. Event includes a range of speakers and scientists. Learn more at olymarch.com.
▪ April 22: Olympia and Lacey parks departments will hold volunteer Earth Day stewardship events. One event runs 10 a.m. to 1p.m. at Priest Point Park, 2600 East Bay Drive NE, Olympia. Another event runs 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wonderwood Park, 5304 Sunset Drive SE, Lacey. Volunteers should bring drinking water and wear appropriate clothing, work gloves and work boots. Tumwater also will host a volunteer Earth Day project at Tumwater Historical Park, 802 Deschutes Way SW (time TBA).
▪ April 27: Rachel Carson Forum runs 6-9 p.m. at The Evergreen State College. Free event is hosted by the Master of Environmental Studies Association.
▪ April 28-29: Spring Arts Walk weekend with the annual Procession of the Species beginning at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in downtown Olympia. The procession is a beautifully strange all-ages parade where thousands of participants don homemade costumes and create puppet animals in a tribute to the natural world.
Comments