Lewis County man dies after he loses control of vehicle

A 53-year-old Onalaska man died Thursday night after he lost control of his vehicle, according to a Washington State Patrol incident report.
The man was identified as Michael L. Wells. His passenger, a 45-year-old Onalaska woman, was injured and taken to Providence Centralia Hospital.
About 9:10 p.m. Thursday, Wells and his passenger were eastbound in a Ford F-250 truck on state Route 508, about five miles from Onalaska, when he apparently lost control of his vehicle. It rolled and came to rest in a pasture.
It was unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments