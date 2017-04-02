Local

April 2, 2017 10:30 AM

Lewis County man dies after he loses control of vehicle

By Rolf Boone

A 53-year-old Onalaska man died Thursday night after he lost control of his vehicle, according to a Washington State Patrol incident report.

The man was identified as Michael L. Wells. His passenger, a 45-year-old Onalaska woman, was injured and taken to Providence Centralia Hospital.

About 9:10 p.m. Thursday, Wells and his passenger were eastbound in a Ford F-250 truck on state Route 508, about five miles from Onalaska, when he apparently lost control of his vehicle. It rolled and came to rest in a pasture.

It was unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

