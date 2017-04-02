South Thurston County crash sends 5 to area hospitals, including Harborview Medical Center

A 41-year-old Cathlamet man, possibly driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, apparently crossed the center line in his vehicle and crashed into another vehicle in south Thurston County Saturday night.
All five people involved in the crash were injured and taken to area hospitals, including Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The driver and one of his passengers, a 47-year-old Enumclaw woman, were taken to Harborview. Also in the same car: A 45-year-old Vancouver woman and a 28-year-old Cathlamet man, both of whom were taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.
The 51-year-old Rochester man in the second vehicle also was injured and taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital.
According to the Washington State Patrol:
About 9:45 p.m. Saturday, the 41-year-old Cathlamet man and his three passengers were eastbound in a 2000 Mitsubishi Mirage on US 12 at Elderberry St. SW. His vehicle apparently crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and crashed into the Rochester man’s 2006 Toyota Tacoma.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
