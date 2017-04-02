South Thurston County crash sends 5 to area hospitals, including Harborview Medical Center

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell Pause

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment

0:21 Black bear cubs roaming at Snowdon

3:51 Legislative pages experience lawmaking first hand with mock hearing

0:59 West Hylebos Wetlands

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

5:29 Parenting in prison: Keeping children with their mothers behind bars

1:59 North Thurston School District technology catches a WAVE

0:55 Quartet of senior pitchers to anchor Capital Cougars baseball