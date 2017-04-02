2-vehicle crash in Lacey delays traffic, sends one person to Providence St. Peter Hospital

A two-vehicle crash at Martin Way East and northbound Interstate 5 temporarily delayed traffic Sunday afternoon and sent one person to Providence St. Peter Hospital, a battalion chief for Lacey Fire District 3 said Sunday.
Lacey Fire was dispatched to the scene about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Battalion Chief Steve Crimmins said. Traffic was delayed at the time, but the road was cleared as of 3 p.m. Sunday.
Crimmins said one person was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital. No other information was immediately available.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
