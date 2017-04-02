Local

April 2, 2017 3:08 PM

2-vehicle crash in Lacey delays traffic, sends one person to Providence St. Peter Hospital

By Rolf Boone

A two-vehicle crash at Martin Way East and northbound Interstate 5 temporarily delayed traffic Sunday afternoon and sent one person to Providence St. Peter Hospital, a battalion chief for Lacey Fire District 3 said Sunday.

Lacey Fire was dispatched to the scene about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Battalion Chief Steve Crimmins said. Traffic was delayed at the time, but the road was cleared as of 3 p.m. Sunday.

Crimmins said one person was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital. No other information was immediately available.

