About 600 attend gold, gem and treasure show at Thurston County Fairgrounds

A chance to gold pan, use a metal detector or search for coins scattered in grass attracted about 600 people over the weekend to the Thurston County Fairgrounds.
That’s where the gold, gem and treasure show was held, an event hosted by the Bedrock Prospector Club of Puyallup, said President Dennis Petersen. It was the group’s second year to visit the fairgrounds, with proceeds benefiting two groups: Toys for Tots and Resources Coalition, an organization that advocates on behalf those who want to use public lands for recreation.
“Resources Coalition is committed to the reality that responsible open access works for both wildlife and people,” one of the group’s brochures reads.
The amount raised from the weekend wasn’t immediately known, but last year the show raised about $400 for both groups, Petersen said.
Petersen began mining in the late 1970s, followed by a 33-year career with Weyerhaeuser before he retired in 2008. He joined the Bedrock club after that, which has about 400 members and access to various gold claims, including several in Washington state: Blewett Pass, along the Naches River and near Morton, he said.
“The search for gold is fun,” Petersen said, adding that it’s also an excuse to get outdoors.
Over the years he has found gold, platinum and a few gem stones. But asked how much gold he has found and Petersen, perhaps like all gold miners, didn’t want to divulge too much.
He finally said about “two ounces,” but added, “If you buy that, I got a bridge to sell you.”
Meanwhile, a gold panning station, filled with “pay dirt,” was on display for anyone to try.
Bedrock club member Shawn Doyle demonstrated the gold panning process. He picked up a pan full of dirt and water, then slowly sifted it out until a few gold flakes shined brightly. Doyle has been a member of the club for three years and goes gold panning about 20 times a year. He, too, didn’t let on about how much gold he has found, but once you find it, you get “AU fever,” he said, citing the periodic table sign for gold.
“It puts a smile on your face when you get gold,” he said.
An ounce of gold is trading at about $1,250.
