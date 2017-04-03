In case you missed it...

A story posted Saturday about a Mason County homeowner shooting an intruder quickly raced up the charts to place in the top 5 for all of last week’s stories.
1. Olympia police need help identifying alleged purse snatcher: Meanwhile, a female patient and her husband were sitting in a private room, waiting to be called for her medical test. When the woman was called into another room, the husband stepped out of the private room for a moment. When he returned, the wife’s purse was gone.
2. Attention South Sound drivers: Put down that smartphone if you want to live: Just before the fatal crash, she had been sending and receiving text messages including this one: “Hey you and I need to hang sometime ; -)”
3. Two teens shot a girl in the head because she kept sending them Snapchats: A pair of 16-year-old Utah boys are facing charges of attempted aggravated murder and aggravated robbery after they lured a 14-year-old girl to a secluded area and shot her in the back of the head — all because she continually texted and sent them messages on Snapchat.
4. Mason County homeowner arrested after fatally shooting intruder: When the homeowner arrived on the second property, he told deputies he found a screen had been taken off the window and the door kicked in. The homeowner went back to his home, got a gun, returned to the other house and shot the intruder multiple times, detectives said.
5. Thurston County couple at wit’s end over pocket gophers delaying new home: Deborah McLain and her husband have been trying to build a home on a half-acre of an 8-acre plot south of the Thurston County town for around a year, but have not been able to due to the lack of a county-issued permit.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments