2017 Source Book in the works! Learn how to get listed

It's time once again to send us your entries for the community resource list for The Olympian's 2017 Source Book, set to be published on June 18.
The Source Book is a yearly publication The Olympian offers readers with information that visitors and newcomers, as well as life-long residents find helpful about schools, parks, utility companies, entertainment offerings, local nonprofit groups and clubs, and much more.
If you have a non-profit group or organization that you would like to have listed in the resource listings of this year's Source Book, click here and fill out the form or email your information to tmcgee@theolympian.com.
Here is the information we need from you: The name of your organization, club or group; days, dates, times and street address of your meetings; a brief description of your group; social media accounts if you have them, such as Facebook, Twitter, etc. Please limit to two social media accounts; and a contact name and phone number for your group.
If you have questions regarding the resource listing or stories within the Source Book, you can call 360-754-5447 or 360-754-5420 or email tmcgee@theolympian.com. To advertise in the Source Book, call 360-357-0745.
