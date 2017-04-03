Local

April 3, 2017 9:46 AM

Overnight I-5 lane closures this week in Tumwater and Olympia

By Andy Hobbs

Drivers will encounter nighttime lane closures this week along Interstate 5 between Tumwater and Lacey while construction crews install LED bulbs along the freeway.

The closures run 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday (April 3-6) and will affect the left lanes in both directions of I-5 near Tumwater Boulevard.

From 7 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday (April 6), the left lanes in both directions will be closed at Henderson Boulevard and Plum Street in Olympia.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reports that I-5 exits for Tumwater Boulevard and Henderson Boulevard/Plum Street will see “short-duration closures” starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

WSDOT crews are retrofitting lights with more energy-efficient bulbs along highways statewide.

