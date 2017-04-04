Wyman asks Washingtonians to ‘rock the socks’

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell Pause

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment

3:51 Legislative pages experience lawmaking first hand with mock hearing

1:59 North Thurston School District technology catches a WAVE

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

2:02 Huskies DB coach Jimmy Lake discusses UW spring practice

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

1:14 Equal Pay: When Women Succeed, America Succeeds

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys