Wyman asks Washingtonians to ‘rock the socks’

Want to show support for Kim Wyman following her cancer diagnosis? Just put on a pair of silly socks.
In a Monday newsletter, Secretary of State Wyman wrote that people have been asking how they can show their support. The answer came to her during a recent MRI.
“I had to sit completely still and look at nothing but my feet. I happened to be wearing a pair of neon socks and thought how cool it would be to see other people’s fun socks as well,” Wyman wrote.
She asks that Washingtonians put on their silliest socks, take a photo, and post it to Facebook, Twitter of Instagram with the hashtag #wymanrocksthesocks. Or, email sock photos to kim.wyman@sos.wa.gov.
Wyman, 54, is undergoing treatment for colon cancer. She wrote in a newsletter last week that her cancer is not only treatable, but curable. She plans to make a full recovery after chemotherapy and radiation treatment.
Wyman, a Republican, was first elected secretary of state in 2012 and won re-election in 2016. She is the second female secretary of state in Washington’s history. From 2012 to 2016, she was the only Republican elected to statewide office on the West Coast.
Prior to becoming secretary of state, Wyman was county auditor for Thurston County, succeeding Sam Reed — whom she again succeeded as secretary of state.
The secretary of state is second in line behind the lieutenant governor for succession to the governorship. Among the top duties of the position are overseeing elections and registering corporations.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
