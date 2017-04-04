Applications being accepted for humanitarian scholarship offered by regional Rotary district

Rotary District 5020 is now accepting applications for its Ambassadorial Scholarship, a $15,000 grant for postgraduate humanitarian studies.
The application deadline is Sept. 1 for post-graduate studies beginning 2018-2019. The scholarship is for studies outside Canada and the United States in a field that meets Rotary’s humanitarian mission.
Applicants must be sponsored by a district Rotary club and reside or work in the district. District 5020 includes Western Washington from Pierce County south to Woodland, up the Olympic Peninsula, and Vancouver Island, Canada.
More information on all Rotary scholarships can be found on the Rotary District 5020 website, https://portal.clubrunner.ca/50092/Page/scholarships.
Comments