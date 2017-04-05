Expect delays over Snoqualmie Pass Wednesday and Thursday nights

Travelers should expect delays westbound over Snoqualmie Pass as crews work to improve visibility, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Westbound lanes will be closed at 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights, re-opening at 5 a.m. the following mornings. Traffic will be stopped at milepost 62, near the Stampede Pass interchange and will re-open every two hours to clear traffic.
Eastbound traffic won’t be affected.
Crews are installing solar powered LED lane markers on Interstate 90.
