What’s Happening for April 6

Thursday
Panorama Republicans: County Commissioner John Hutchings is the speaker for the 2 p.m. meeting in the auditorium of the Quinault Building, 1835 Circle Lane, Lacey. ron.ck722@gmail.com, 360-438-5641.
Olympia Farmers Market: Thursdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., through October. 700 N. Capitol Way, Olympia. olympiafarmersmarket.com.
Intro to Guided Autobiography: Learn to retrieve and organize your life stories. 9:30 a.m., Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave SE. SouthSoundSeniors.org, 360-407-3967.
Meet the faculty: Prospective students can hear many of our academic and PAT (personal growth, arts, technology) instructors discuss spring classes. 2 p.m., Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. 360-586-6181, SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Friday
“Flow: For Love of Water”: Unity of Olympia hosts a free film that questions whether it is right for a company to own freshwater supplies and offers insights into new technologies. 1335 Fern St., Olympia. 7 p.m. 360-943-5757.
Providence Mother Joseph spring bazaar: Tables are available for the 20th Resident Council bazaar. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mother Joseph Care Center, 3333 Ensign Road, Olympia. Proceeds benefit the Resident Council Fund. Penny Hyers, 360-943-4634.
Saturday
Walk MS Olympia: Part of a nationwide effort to raise more than $1 billion to fund research aimed at ending MS, and fund programs and services for people living with the disease. Check-in 9 a.m., walk begins at 10 a.m. Horizons Elementary School, 4601 67th Ave. SE. Registration: walkms.org, fundraisingsupport@nmss.org, 855-372-1331.
April 11
Into the North: Hear about the second book in local author Lindsay Schopfer’s steampunk fantasy series, “The Adventures of Keltin Moore.” Meet the author, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Tumwater Timberland Regional Library, 7023 New Market St. 360-943-7790, trl.org.
April 15
Big garage sale: Southwest Washington Fairgrounds and Expo Center, 2555 N. National Ave., Chehalis. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $2 for adults, free for ages 12 and younger, but must be accompanied by an adult. Early bird shoppers, 8 a.m., $5 admission. 360-740-2655, bit.ly/1v7v9n7.
O Bee Credit Union Egg Dash:Kids 2-10 can dash for candy and prizes hidden in 17,000 plastic eggs. Children ages 2-3 and those needing special assistance will begin at 11 a.m., with 4- to 5-year-olds, 6- to 7-year-olds and 8- to 10-year-olds to follow. Regional Athletic Complex, 8345 Steilacoom Road. SE, Lacey. 360-943-9937, mixx96.com.
Community Easter Egg Dash: There will be a 4 and younger group, age 5 to first-grade group, and second and third grades. Bikes are grand prizes in each group. 10:30 a.m. Hidden Creek Community Church, 1807 Ninth Ave. SW, Olympia. 360-357-3739.
April 20
Historic Sites of Thurston County: Dave Shipley will talk about the western half of the county. 11:30 a.m. at the Schmidt House. 330 Schmidt Place, Tumwater. olytumfoundation.org, 360-786-8117.
April 28
Luminary Procession: Begins at 9:30 p.m. at Fifth Avenue and Washington, ahead of Process of the Species the next day. procession.org/Luminary.php.
April 29
Procession of the Species: The annual celebration of elements, 4:30 p.m. in downtown Olympia.
