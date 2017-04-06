Get your earplugs ready: Sidewalk improvements underway at OSPI building in Olympia

Sidewalks at the four corners of the Old Capitol Building that now houses the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction are being replaced.
The work includes installing ramps that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The project is expected to last about three weeks, but weather could extend that timeline since demolition and pouring concrete are involved.
Contractor American Pump & Electric began the layout of work to the northeast corner (at Franklin and Legion) and southwest corner (at Washington and Seventh) Thursday and will start saw-cutting on Friday. The cutting work will be noisy and require temporary sidewalk closures.
Once the northeast and southwest corners are finished, the contractor will remove and replace the northwest and southeast corners.
Repairs to the Old Capitol exterior also are planned, beginning in late April. The repairs include masonry work and replacing the building’s two large skylights.
Comments