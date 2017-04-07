Good to know: Local briefs we think you might care about

Help Stuff Easter Eggs
April 9
The Olympia Eagles needs volunteers this Sunday (April 9) to help stuff Easter eggs for their annual Easter egg hunt. A potluck lunch will begin at noon Sunday at 805 Fourth Ave. E, in Olympia. The Eagles have 20,000 eggs that need stuffing, so all help is welcome. For more information, call 360-357-3722.
On the Road
Week of April 10
State Route 8
Drivers who use state Route 8 near McCleary should plan to leave a little early while crews build new bridges over the middle and east forks of Wildcat Creek. This project is a key element of a Dept. of Transportation fish passage project that will continue for the next two years.
Contractor crews for WSDOT will move eastbound traffic onto a portion of westbound SR 8 reconfigured to accomodate both directions. The speed limit will decrease to 45 mph.
Drivers can get real-time traffic information through the WSDOT mobile app, and the travel alerts page.
Hogum Bay Road Safety
Beginning April 10, safety-improvement work will begin along Hogum Bay Road from Marvin Road NE to Hawks Prairie Road NE. The project includes rebuilding Hogum Bay Road and constructing a modern roundabout at the intersection of Hogum Bay Road and Willamette Drive NE. Drivers can expect minor traffic delays and alternative routes are advised. This project is expected to be completed in September, 2018.
Ongoing
Don’t Drip and Drive
Every year, more than seven million quarts of motor oil drips out of vehicles onto streets and parking lots. That oil eventually makes its way to lakes, rivers, streams and the Puget Sound. This is toxic pollution, and a big part of it comes from small drips from cars and trucks. Motorists in Olympia will be able to affordably fix leaky vehicles through the 2017 “Don’t Drip and Drive” campaign. Participating local auto repair shops will conduct a free visual leak inspection now through Dec. 31. If there is a problem, drivers will receive a coupon for 10 percent off service (up to $50) to fix the problem. For a list of participating repair shops, go to fixcarleaks.org/shop-locator.
Week of April 25
Give blood, save lives
Eligible blood donors of all blood types are encouraged to give blood through the American Red Cross to help ensure a sufficient supply for hospital patients. While all types are needed, type O, A negative and B negative donors are urged to give Power Reds if they meet the additional elegibility criteria. Type O is the universal blood type and can be transfused to patients of any blood type in an emergency. There is an upcoming donation opportunity from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 25, at Tenino Family Dental Center, 872 Sussex Ave. E. Prospective donors can make an appointment by calling 800-RED-CROSS, or going online to redcrossblood.org.
Due June 19
Tumwater 4th of July parade entries
Tumwater’s 30th Annual Independence Day Parade will fall on a Tuesday (July 4th for those of you not keeping up here) this year. The theme is “Like Totally ‘80s!” and entries are due by 5 p.m. June 19. For a parade entry form and information packet, go online to ci.tumwater.wa.us/parade, or call 360-754-4160. Tumwater Parks and Recreation is also seeking vehicles (and their owners) to escort dignitaries in the parade. If you own a convertible and are interested in participating in the parade as an escort driver, contact Tumwater Parks & Recreation for an application.
