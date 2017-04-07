Local

April 7, 2017 9:54 AM

Ann Coulter doesn’t care if North Korea nukes Seattle

By Craig Sailor

Conservative firebrand Ann Coulter really has it out for Seattle. So much so that she wouldn’t mind if North Korea nuked Washington’s largest city.

Author and pundit Coulter said as much Thursday in a tweet directed to Gen. Michael Hayden, former director of the National Security Agency and the Central Intelligence Agency.

By Friday she had moved on to attacking President Donald Trump for his missile strike against Syria.

