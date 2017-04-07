Ann Coulter doesn’t care if North Korea nukes Seattle

Conservative firebrand Ann Coulter really has it out for Seattle. So much so that she wouldn’t mind if North Korea nuked Washington’s largest city.
Author and pundit Coulter said as much Thursday in a tweet directed to Gen. Michael Hayden, former director of the National Security Agency and the Central Intelligence Agency.
Gen. Michael Hayden: N Korea will make nuke capable of hitting Seattle! Situation will be dire as soon as they can hit a city worth saving.— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) April 6, 2017
By Friday she had moved on to attacking President Donald Trump for his missile strike against Syria.
Trump campaigned on not getting involved in Mideast. Said it always helps our enemies & creates more refugees. Then he saw a picture on TV.— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) April 7, 2017
