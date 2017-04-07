Spare diapers? Take them to the Olympia Police Department

The Olympia Police Department is asking for diaper donations as part of a nationwide drive called “No Child Wet Behind.”
Between now and April 25, the department will collect child-sized diapers, pullups and baby wipes at the police station, located 601 4th Ave. E in downtown Olympia.
The collected diapers will be given to local children in need, said Angela Johnson, who works in the agency’s records department.
‘It’s obviously a great idea, and we just want to help out,” Johnson said.
The local “No Child Wet Behind” effort started with Doulas Northwest, and Thurston County-based business. Johnson said the business contacted the Olympia Police Department and asked for help collecting diapers.
The department is accepting new packages of diapers, as well as opened packages that a child may have outgrown.
“Kids can grow out of a diaper real quick, and you have a leftover size you don’t know what to do with,” Johnson said. “We’ll take those.”
To donate, stop by the Olympia Police Department’s front counter.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
