April 7, 2017 10:55 AM

High winds hit Thurston County, causing fallen trees and power outages

By Amelia Dickson

Wild winds are knocking down trees and power lines throughout Thurston County.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the Southwest Washington interior and east Puget Sound lowlands, effective from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.

Sustained winds are expected between 20 and 35 miles per hours, with gusts up to 45 miles per hour. Winds will increase in late morning and peak in afternoon and early evening hours.

“Winds of this strength can break branches off of, trees, topple weakened trees and produce local power outages,” the National Weather Services reports. “Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.”

A fallen tree blocked part of northbound Interstate 5, at the Pacific Avenue on ramp in Olympia. The right lane was still closed as of 10:50 a.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Puget Sound Energy reports outages throughout the county, with the hardest hit areas being Tumwater and South County.

