You can take your love of baby animals beyond the internet

For Heaven’s Sake Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation is gearing up for its busiest season of the year, bolstering its ranks of volunteers who want to donate their time caring for their charges.
Claudia Supensky, executive director and founder of the organization, said the rescue has about 65 volunteers who typically work for at least one four-hour shift a week, but ideally the organization needs between 85 and 90 volunteers for the spring and summer seasons because of the influx of animals that come to the rescue.
“During baby season, it really takes several people per shift,” Supensky said.
To teach people more about the organization and the responsibilities the volunteers take on, For Heaven’s Sake held a volunteer orientation on Saturday.
Supensky said everyone who works at the rescue, including herself and her husband, donate their time. “Any money we get for the animals goes to the animals.”
Supensky likes to have at least a six-month commitment from volunteers because of the time it takes to train people, although those at the organization remain flexible.
“We do know there are some situations like students that are out of school for the summer and can only do it for the summer,” she said. “We need those people, too.”
There is also an opportunity for students to intern at the rescue and receive college credit.
Although the opportunity is rewarding, Supensky cautioned it does take hard work.
“We are not a petting zoo,” she said. “We are here doing work, cleaning cages, cleaning different environments for the animals, preparing foods and that sort of thing.”
The organization operates 365 days a year, as the animals need constant care.
“We work every day whether it’s a holiday or not,” she said. “I don’t want to discourage people but they need to know the reality. It’s a busy and fun time.”
Want to help?
For Heaven’s Sake Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation is at 16111 Case Road SW, Rochester. Volunteers should go online to http://www.fhswildliferehab.org to fill out and submit a volunteer application. Volunteers typically work at least one four-hour shift per week. A commitment of six months is preferred, but not required. For more information, call 360-273-0550.
