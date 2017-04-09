What’s Happening for April 10

Monday
Downsize and declutter: Health Alliance community liaison Joy Stanford will walk through the process of simplifying and provide helpful tips and encouragement 2-3:30 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. trl.org
Tuesday
Into the North: Hear about the second book in local author Lindsay Schopfer’s steampunk fantasy series, “The Adventures of Keltin Moore.” Meet the author, 6-7:30 p.m., Tumwater Timberland Regional Library, 7023 New Market St. 360-943-7790, trl.org.
Tea for Travelers: 1 p.m. Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave SE. Find out about trips and tours this fall and beyond. southsoundseniors.org, 360-407-3967.
The Fight for Women’s Health Care: Audrey Miller, regional field manager for Planned Parenthood, will speak at the Forum of the Panorama Democratic Study Group in the Quinault Auditorium, 1751 Circle Drive SE, Lacey. Information: Ruth Shearer, 360-438-5682.
Homes First: Opening Doors event explains how local nonprofit puts people in affordable rental homes.12:15-1:15 p.m. To RSVP and receive the address, call 360-915-8176.
Wednesday
Parkinson’s Open House: Olympia Senior Center’s Parkinson’s Support Group will sponsor an open house with demonstrations on Tai Chi, singing, Yoga, and Tai Ji Quan. Event begins at 10 a.m. No pre-registration required, just drop in. Center is at 222 Columbia St NW. 360-586-6181, www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Saturday
Big garage sale: Southwest Washington Fairgrounds and Expo Center, 2555 N. National Ave., Chehalis. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $2 for adults, free for ages 12 and younger, but must be accompanied by an adult. Early bird shoppers, 8 a.m., $5 admission. 360-740-2655, bit.ly/1v7v9n7.
O Bee Credit Union Egg Dash: Kids ages 2-10 can dash for candy and prizes hidden in 17,000 plastic eggs. Children ages 2-3 and those needing special assistance will begin at 11 a.m., with 4- to 5-year-olds, 6- to 7-year-olds and 8- to 10-year-olds to follow. Regional Athletic Complex, 8345 Steilacoom Road. SE, Lacey. 360-943-9937, mixx96.com.
Community Easter Egg Dash: There will be a 4 and younger group, ages 5 to first-grade group, and second and third grades. Bikes are grand prizes in each group. 10:30 a.m. Hidden Creek Community Church, 1807 Ninth Ave. SW, Olympia. 360-357-3739.
April 20
Historic Sites of Thurston County: Dave Shipley will talk about the western half of the county. 11:30 a.m. at the Schmidt House. 330 Schmidt Place, Tumwater. olytumfoundation.org, 360-786-8117.
April 28
Luminary Procession: 9:30 p.m. at Fifth Avenue and Washington, ahead of Process of the Species the next day. procession.org/Luminary.php.
April 29
Procession of the Species: The annual celebration of elements, 4:30 p.m. in downtown Olympia.
