There’s a stormwater pond behind my house. What do I do with it?

Stormwater utilities of Lacey, Olympia, Tumwater and Thurston County will gather to host a stormwater pond maintenance workshop. The workshop is set for 9 a.m. to noon April 15 at Tumwater City Hall, 555 Israel Road SW.
The free workshop is open to residents and homeowner association members in Lacey, Olympia, Tumwater and the county. Registration is required.
Participants will learn how to clean and maintain neighborhood stormwater facilities; how to fill out annual maintenance reports required by local jurisdictions; and get hands-on stormwater maintenance experience by visiting several area stormwater ponds.
To register, call 360-754-3355 ext. 6857, or email Ann Marie Pearce at pearcea@co.thurston.wa.us.
