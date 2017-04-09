Elected officials in Olympia share advice about running for office

About 50 people, some of whom are already running for office or thinking about it, filled the back room of a downtown business Sunday to hear from those who actually have done it: Olympia City Councilman Jim Cooper, state Rep. Beth Doglio and David McDevitt, a Clark County resident who plans to run again and take on Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Buetler.
McDevitt also ran for the 3rd Congressional District in 2015 but lost in the primary, he said.
Sunday’s gathering was organized by MoveOn Olympia and was hosted by Obsidian, a restaurant and lounge on Fourth Avenue.
Before the experts shared their wisdom about running for office, Cooper asked whether anyone in the audience had decided to run. Seated among the crowd was Olympia City Council candidate Allen Miller, Tumwater City Council candidate Michael Althauser, and Carolyn Cox of Lacey’s planning commission. Cox said she plans to apply for the seat left vacant by Jeff Gadman — Gadman was recently appointed Thurston County treasurer — and probably will file to run for the seat as well, she said.
Others in the audience said they were considering a run for office, or had worked on a campaign before.
In short, there was plenty of interest in the local political process. After that, Cooper, Doglio and McDevitt answered questions previously received as well as those from the audience.
On preparing yourself and making the decision to run:
▪ Cooper: “It’s hard to put yourself out here, so are you willing to sell yourself? That’s what it is: Building a brand around your name. It can be hard, but you have to think about yourself like Coca-Cola. How do you make your name a common household name? Also, if you can’t answer why you want to run, you won’t be successful. You have to be able and willing to know why and make sure you have the support of your family. Running for office is hard and can be difficult on your relationships.”
▪ Doglio: “What is driving you to run? It has to be more than just “I’m resisting (President) Trump.” It has to be something personal that differentiates you from the others running for the same seat. Family also has to be supportive of your decision. When I ran for office, my youngest son was not gung ho about it, and that was hard for me. Being open and honest with family is super important.”
▪ McDevitt: “You need to check in with yourself and ask: Am I running for the right reasons? Not because I have an ego that wants some back-patting or feather-bedding. Am I doing this for me or for those who need help? If you’re doing this because you want to help, then that’s what it’s about.”
On skeletons in the closet:
▪ Cooper: “You need to come up with some messaging, but you also have to think about a counter message. People will go negative and say things that aren’t true or will stretch the truth. If somebody asks a difficult question of you during a public event, how will you answer it? Planning for it can make it easier.”
On building a list of contacts:
▪ Doglio: “Start a list and add to that list. Think of every job you have had and the people who have worked with you. Keep track of people and their emails, phone numbers and mailing addresses — the nuts and bolts.”
On getting relevant experience to run for office:
▪ McDevitt: “Volunteer. Every county and city has commissions that are run by volunteers. Volunteer and get some idea on how they work, or volunteer for a campaign and learn how to ask for money. You will get ‘no’ for an answer and get ‘yes’ from those who want to help. Learn that skill and get that thick skin.”
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
