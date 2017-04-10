In case you missed it...

A story about Olympia being a great place to live rose to the top.
1. Olympia is fourth best place to live in U.S., website says: Other factors in the ranking, according to the site, are the city’s housing prices and access to outdoor activities, along with local festivals and “artsy attractions.”
2. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects in Thurston County woman’s death: Two suspects in a 60-year-old Thurston County woman’s death were arrested early Tuesday in Longview and returned to the Thurston County jail, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
3. Man robs Chase bank in Olympia on Friday: A man who implied he had a gun robbed the Chase Bank on Capitol Way in Olympia about 2 p.m. Friday.
4. Child sex sting nets retired school administrator with Olympia ties: The Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce arrested Paul W. Rosier, 75, of Olympia early Saturday, according to a news release.
5. Rollover crash near College Street and Pacific Avenue in Lacey snarls traffic: The Olympian has received reports of a lunch-hour crash near the intersection of College Street and Pacific Avenue southeast, in Lacey.
