Developer releases designs for Dockside Flats project on downtown Olympia waterfront

Conceptual images have been released for a proposed apartment-restaurant project at the former Les Schwab Tire Center on downtown Olympia’s waterfront.
Local developer Walker John’s partnership, Urban Olympia, is pursuing permits for a project called Dockside Flats at 210 State Ave. NW. The city’s Site Plan Review Committee will review the plans Wednesday.
Preliminary plans call for a three-story development that will be 35 feet tall. The ground floor will include a restaurant along with retail and office space, while the top two stories will be reserved for about 44 market-rate apartment units, according to the plans.
The units will feature a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments that range from 400 square feet to more than 900 square feet.
The development also will include surface and covered parking with 38 total parking spaces. There will also be 47 spaces reserved for bicycle parking.
Local architect Ron Thomas told The Olympian last month that the goal is to start construction this year and complete the project in two years. Last December, Urban Olympia purchased the 0.4-acre property at State Avenue and Columbia Street for $1.9 million.
The property abuts Percival Landing and has sat vacant since Les Schwab moved last year to a bigger location on Plum Street near Union Avenue.
The back of the building contains a mural that honors the Paddle to Squaxin 2012 Canoe Journey. The mural was created by Joseph Seymour Jr. and Ira Coyne. It has not been confirmed whether the mural will be preserved with the new development.
