What’s Happening for April 11

Tuesday
Into the North: Meet Lindsay Schopfer, author of the steampunk fantasy series, “The Adventures of Keltin Moore.” 6-7:30 p.m., Tumwater Timberland Regional Library, 7023 New Market St. 360-943-7790, trl.org.
Tea for Travelers: 1 p.m. Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE. Find out about trips and tours this fall. southsoundseniors.org, 360-407-3967.
Planned Parenthood speaker: Audrey Miller, regional field manager for Planned Parenthood, will speak at the Forum of the Panorama Democratic Study Group in the Quinault Auditorium, 1751 Circle Drive SE, Lacey. Information: Ruth Shearer, 360-438-5682.
Homes First: Opening Doors event explains how local nonprofit organization puts people in affordable rental homes. 12:15-1:15 p.m. To RSVP and receive the address, call 360-915-8176.
Wednesday
Black Alliance of Thurston County: Its monthly Community Membership meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. at Risen Faith Fellowship Church, 2129 Fourth Ave E., Olympia, will address Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD), an approach to helping drug offenders rather than arresting them and putting them in jail.
Parkinson’s Open House: Olympia Senior Center’s Parkinson’s Support Group will sponsor an open house with demonstrations of tai chi, singing, yoga and tai ji quan. 10 a.m. Registration not required. The center is at 222 Columbia St NW. 360-586-6181, SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Travelogue — Vietnam: D.J. Mark shares stories and photos from Vietnam at 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St NW, Olympia. She spent two weeks visiting Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon); the war-time tunnels of Cu Chi; the pagodas of Hue, Hoi An Halong Bay; and Hanoi, the seat of the communist government. 360-586-6181, www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Saturday
Big garage sale: Southwest Washington Fairgrounds and Expo Center, 2555 N. National Ave., Chehalis. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $2 for adults, free for ages 12 and younger, but must be accompanied by an adult. Early bird shoppers, 8 a.m., $5 admission. 360-740-2655, bit.ly/1v7v9n7.
O Bee Credit Union Egg Dash: Kids ages 2-10 can dash for candy and prizes hidden in 17,000 plastic eggs. Ages 2-3 and those needing special assistance will begin at 11 a.m.; 4- to 5-year-olds, 6- to 7-year-olds and 8- to 10-year-olds to follow. Regional Athletic Complex, 8345 Steilacoom Road. SE, Lacey. 360-943-9937, mixx96.com.
Community Easter Egg Dash: There will be a 4 and younger group, an ages 5 to first-grade group, and a second- and third-grade group. Bikes are grand prizes in each group. 10:30 a.m. Hidden Creek Community Church, 1807 Ninth Ave. SW, Olympia. 360-357-3739.
April 20
Historic Sites of Thurston County: Dave Shipley will talk about the western county. 11:30 a.m. at the Schmidt House. 330 Schmidt Place, Tumwater. olytumfoundation.org, 360-786-8117.
April 28
Luminary Procession: 9:30 p.m. at Fifth Avenue and Washington Street, ahead of Process of the Species the next day. procession.org/
April 29
Procession of the Species: The annual celebration of the elements, 4:30 p.m. in downtown Olympia.
Comments