Residents speak for and against $10 septic fees

More than 20 people shared their thoughts on Thurston County's controversial $10 septic fees during an hour-long public hearing on April 11, 2017. The three-member Board of Health voted to repeal the fee immediately after the hearing.
Lisa Pemberton lpemberton@theolympian.com
About 20 workshops including ones in jigs, fiddling and Celtic knots were offered Saturday during an Irish festival at The Evergreen State College in Olympia.

The 10th annual fundraising event for Concern for Animals, Feline Friends, and Emmit's Magic Rescue also featured information and vendor booths, a doggie fashion show and children's egg hunt at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey.

