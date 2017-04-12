Residents speak for and against $10 septic fees

More than 20 people shared their thoughts on Thurston County's controversial $10 septic fees during an hour-long public hearing on April 11, 2017. The three-member Board of Health voted to repeal the fee immediately after the hearing.
