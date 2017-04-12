What’s Happening for April 12

Wednesday
Black Alliance of Thurston County: Its monthly Community Membership meeting 6-7:30 p.m. at Risen Faith Fellowship Church, 2129 Fourth Ave E., Olympia, will address Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, an approach to helping drug offenders rather than arresting them and putting them in jail.
Parkinson’s Open House: Olympia Senior Center’s Parkinson’s Support Group will sponsor an open house with demonstrations of tai chi, singing, yoga and tai ji quan. 10 a.m. Registration not required. 222 Columbia St NW. 360-586-6181, SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Travelogue — Vietnam: D.J. Mark shares stories and photos from Vietnam at 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St NW, Olympia. She spent two weeks visiting Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon), the war-time tunnels of Cu Chi, the pagodas of Hue, Hoi An Halong Bay; and Hanoi, the seat of the communist government. 360-586-6181, SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Thursday
The Age of Active Wisdom: Explore active aging, 3 p.m. Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Information: 360-586-6181, SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Sensory Changes with Dementia. How caretakers can manage when Alzheimer’s and dementia gradually change one’s ability to see, hear, taste, smell and feel. 2:30 p.m., Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave SE, Lacey. 360-407-3967, SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Friday
Should We Call the Midwife? How Culture Shapes Childbirth: Sociologist Natalie Jolly will speak 3-5 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. 360-491-3860, TRL.org.
Wisdom/Sage-ing Circle: This is an opportunity for people with experience who are interested in looking at life. Based on, but not limited to, Sage-ing International materials, using Christina Baldwin’s Circle Way Method. The group will be ongoing, meeting the second and fourth Friday, 1 -3 p.m., at the Olympia Senior Center, Olympia. Information: 360-586-.6181, SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Saturday
Big garage sale: Southwest Washington Fairgrounds and Expo Center, 2555 N. National Ave., Chehalis. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $2 for adults, free for ages 12 and younger, but must be accompanied by an adult. Early bird shoppers, 8 a.m., $5 admission. 360-740-2655, bit.ly/1v7v9n7.
O Bee Credit Union Egg Dash: Kids 2-10 can dash for candy and prizes hidden in 17,000 plastic eggs. Ages 2-3 and those needing special assistance begins at 11 a.m. Ages 4-5, 6-7, and 8-10 to follow. Regional Athletic Complex, 8345 Steilacoom Road. SE, Lacey. 360-943-9937, mixx96.com.
Community Easter Egg Dash: Groups: 4-younger, 5-first-grade, second-third grade. Bikes are grand prizes in each group. 10:30 a.m. Hidden Creek Community Church, 1807 Ninth Ave. SW, Olympia. 360-357-3739.
April 20
Historic Sites of Thurston County: Dave Shipley will talk about the western county. 11:30 a.m. at the Schmidt House. 330 Schmidt Place, Tumwater. 360-786-8117, olytumfoundation.org,
April 28
Luminary Procession: 9:30 p.m. at Fifth Avenue and Washington Street, ahead of Procession of the Species the next day. procession.org/
April 29
Procession of the Species: The annual celebration of the elements, 4:30 p.m. in downtown Olympia.
