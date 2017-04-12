American Sign Language celebrates 200th anniversary

National American Sign Language Day kicks off its 200th anniversary from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, at Sylvester Park, in downtown Olympia. There will be ASL art, storytelling, a coffee seminar and tasting and social time. Light refreshments will be provided along with voice/sign language interpreters.
ASL is a visual language that the brain processes through the eyes. ASL is not a universal language — each country has its own sign language, and regions have dialects like spoken languages do. ASL has its own unique rules of grammar and syntax and is a living language that grows and changes over time.
The first school for the Deaf in the United States was founded in 1817. Modern ASL, the natural language of deaf communities in the U.S. and English-speaking parts of Canada, evolved from historic Village Sign Languages, Martha's Vineyard Sign Language, Old French Sign Language, and Home Sign Systems.
