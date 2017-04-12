Local

April 12, 2017 12:20 PM

Grant will buy Lacey Fire some much needed gear

By Amelia Dickson

adickson@theolympian.com

Lacey firefighters will soon be sporting some new gear, thanks to a $21,600 grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

The grant will be used to purchase new bunker gear, the protective clothing firefighters wear when entering burning buildings, according to Lacey Fire District 3. Bunker gear is replaced at least every 10 years, or following damage and wear and tear.

“Having this gear is critical and essential to being able to deliver firefighting services, and the generous grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation helps use meet our mission of service with excellence,” the fire district reported in a press release.

Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly

