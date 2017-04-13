What’s Happening for April 13

Thursday
The Age of Active Wisdom: Explore active aging, 3 p.m. Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St NW. 360-586-6181, SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Sensory Changes with Dementia. How caretakers can manage when Alzheimer’s and dementia gradually change one’s ability to see, hear, taste, smell and feel. 2:30 p.m., Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave SE. 360-407-3967, SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Friday
Should We Call the Midwife? How Culture Shapes Childbirth: Sociologist Natalie Jolly will speak 3-5 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. 360-491-3860, TRL.org.
Wisdom/Sage-ing Circle: This is an opportunity for people with life experience who are interested in looking at life. Based on, but not limited to, Sage-ing International materials, using Christina Baldwin’s Circle Way Method. The group will be on-going, meeting the second and fourth Fridays, 1 -3 p.m., at the Olympia Senior Center. 360-586-.6181, SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Saturday
Big garage sale: Southwest Washington Fairgrounds and Expo Center, 2555 N. National Ave., Chehalis. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $2 for adults, free for ages 12 and younger, but must be accompanied by an adult. Early bird shoppers, 8 a.m., $5 admission. 360-740-2655, bit.ly/1v7v9n7.
National American Sign Language Day Celebration: The 200th anniversary of ASL will be celebrated. There will be ASL art, ASL storytelling, a coffee seminar and tasting, and social time. 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Sylvester Park, Olympia
No Discover Pass needed: Celebrate Spring and Earth Day with two free days at state parks, April 15 and April 22. On free days, visitors don’t need a Discover Pass for day-use visits by vehicle. An annual pass costs $30, and a daily pass costs $10. Overnight visitors in state parks are charged fees for camping and other overnight accommodations. Day access included in the overnight fee. DiscoverPass.wa.gov.
O Bee Credit Union Egg Dash: Kids ages 2-10 can dash for candy and prizes hidden in 17,000 plastic eggs. Ages 2-3 and those needing special assistance, 11 a.m.; ages 4-5, 6-7 and 8-10 follow. Regional Athletic Complex, 8345 Steilacoom Road. SE, Lacey. 360-943-9937, mixx96.com.
Community Easter Egg Dash: There will be a 4 and younger group, an ages 5 to first-grade group, and a second- and third-grade group. Bikes are grand prizes in each group. 10:30 a.m. Hidden Creek Community Church, 1807 Ninth Ave. SW, Olympia. 360-357-3739.
April 20
Historic Sites of Thurston County: Dave Shipley will talk about the western county. 11:30 a.m. at the Schmidt House. 330 Schmidt Place, Tumwater. 360-786-8117, olytumfoundation.org.
April 28
Luminary Procession: 9:30 p.m. at Fifth Avenue and Washington Street, ahead of Procession of the Species the next day. procession.org/
April 29
Procession of the Species: The annual celebration of the elements, 4:30 p.m. in downtown Olympia.
