April 13, 2017 2:22 PM

Small plane crashes near Spanaway airport

By Craig Sailor

The pilot was hurt Thursday when a homebuilt plane crashed just at the edge of Spanaway airport.

The sport aircraft came to rest in a field a few feet from the runway, behind some houses on 192nd Street Court East. The plane seats one person and has a push propeller.

The male pilot was freed and taken to the hospital with “obvious facial and lower extremities” injuries, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue said.

The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, firefighters said.

The name of the pilot was not released.

A large orange-and-white striped parachute was splayed behind the craft and attached to the plane. It was not immediately known whether the parachute was deployed before or after the crash.

Kodiak Wright, a nearby resident, said he saw the plane take off about 15 minutes before the crash.

“I see him every day,” Wright said. “He’s a really good flier.”

Wright said he heard the crash, and within seconds, Pierce County sheriff’s deputies were arriving on scene.

This is a developing story. Please check for updates.

