Small plane crashes near Spanaway airport

The pilot was hurt Thursday when a homebuilt plane crashed just at the edge of Spanaway airport.
The sport aircraft came to rest in a field a few feet from the runway, behind some houses on 192nd Street Court East. The plane seats one person and has a push propeller.
The male pilot was freed and taken to the hospital with “obvious facial and lower extremities” injuries, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue said.
The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, firefighters said.
The name of the pilot was not released.
A large orange-and-white striped parachute was splayed behind the craft and attached to the plane. It was not immediately known whether the parachute was deployed before or after the crash.
Kodiak Wright, a nearby resident, said he saw the plane take off about 15 minutes before the crash.
“I see him every day,” Wright said. “He’s a really good flier.”
Wright said he heard the crash, and within seconds, Pierce County sheriff’s deputies were arriving on scene.
