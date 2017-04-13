Thurston County hires new chief criminal deputy prosecutor

Thurston County’s new chief criminal deputy prosecutor, Jeffery Lippert, will be sworn in to the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday (April 14) and officially start the job Monday.
Lippert will take the position left open after Andrew Toynbee was elected to be a Lewis County Superior Court Judge at the end of 2016. Lippert recently retired as a colonel from the Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps, where he served for 25 years.
During his time with the corps, he served as a senior prosecutor, senior defense counsel, general counsel and an Army trial judge.
Lippert earned a bachelor’s degree from East Carolina University and law degree from Temple University School of Law. He attended the Judge Advocate General’s Learning Center and School and the Army Command and General Staff College.
He and his family decided to settle in Washington after Lippert served as a judge at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
Lippert was picked for the post because he is an enthusiastic, hard-working and collaborative leader, according to the Prosecutor’s Office. He says his leadership philosophy is, “I work with people, people don’t work for me.”
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
