State and Central neighborhood pub set to open in May

A new family-friendly restaurant and neighborhood pub is slated for the southwest corner of State Avenue and Central Street in Olympia.
The place will be called State and Central because “that way, you’ll know where it’s at,” said co-owner Jeff Randich.
Randich said the goal is to open State and Central by the end of May. In addition to a rotation of craft beers on tap, the menu will include traditional pub grub such as burgers, fries, soup, chili and appetizers. The restaurant will seat about 40 people and will include TVs.
Along with commercial realtor Terry Wilson, other partners in the venture are Taylor Vroman from Mercato Ristorante and Adam Adrian of Ramblin Jacks.
The owners also want to make sure the new pub on the south edge of the Bigelow Highlands Neighborhood pays homage to its old incarnation. Back in the 1930s, the building was home to the Gwen Gayle Grocery and Market, located on what was called Workingman’s Hill.
“We’re keeping a historical feel,” said Randich, who teaches physical education at Washington Middle School. “We just wanted to embrace that traditional neighborhood feel.”
