Port of Olympia recognized as green business

The Thurston Chamber of Commerce awarded the Port of Olympia the 2017 Green Business of the Year Award on Wednesday.
The agency’s recent environmental initiatives include installing low-flow toilets at Swantown Marina, implementing recycling in all offices.
Rachel Jamison, the port’s director of environmental programs, said her goal is to make the Port of Olympia one of the nation’s most sustainable mid-sized ports within the next two to five years.
